San Diego airports receive millions in grant funding

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration Monday announced roughly $15 million in grants for two San Diego airports for various improvements.

San Diego International Airport received two grants, totaling $11,079,941, to install sound insulation for residences near the airport and add low-emission infrastructure to the airport’s terminal.

Gillespie Field received $4,181,139 to improve drainage at the airport.

The grants are part of the fifth dispersal in fiscal year 2019 of the $3.18 billion Airport Improvement Program, which funds airport improvement projects around the country. The DOT and FAA awarded $986 million in grants to more than 350 airports in 44 states and Micronesia and Puerto Rico, including $126 million to 26 airports in California alone.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in California will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.