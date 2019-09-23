× Pickup truck hits man was he crosses the street

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries Monday morning when he was struck by a pickup near an Encinitas intersection, authorities said.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of 11th Street and Rancho Santa Fe Road, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Ted Greenawald said.

The victim, a man believed to be in his late 60s, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Greenawald said. An update on the man’s condition was not immediately available.

The pickup driver remained at the scene and cooperated with deputies, the lieutenant said.

No details about the driver were immediately available and the circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.