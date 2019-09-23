Mother pleads not guilty in death of child found dead in family car

SAN DIEGO – A young mother pleaded not guilty Monday to felony child abuse for death of her daughter, who was found dead in the car parked in the family’s driveway last month.

Pricilla Harris, 24, returned to jail after the hearing. The judge set her bail at $1 million.

Police arrested Harris on Thursday. Investigators said that she called 911 on the afternoon of Aug. 5 and said she had just woken up and could not find her daughter girl, police said. A short time later, Harris called back and said that she had found her daughter in the family car, but the little girl was unresponsive.

Paramedics rushed to the home near Leary and Orleck streets in Tierrasanta and tried to revive the toddler, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.