Local politicians go to DC to urge cross-border pollution clean up

WASHINGTON — More than 160 politicians and activists from San Diego went to the nation’s capital over the weekend to urge leaders to clean up cross-border pollution.

Included in the group was San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who encouraged politicians to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which helps to unite the three nations in bringing more jobs to the automobile, farming, and digital trade industries.

More than 160 San Diego-area leaders and the @SDChamber are on the ground in DC to urge Washington to clean up cross-border pollution and support San Diego workers and businesses by passing the USMCA agreement. #SDinDC pic.twitter.com/inf06smMDq — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) September 23, 2019

Others included in the group were Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelem, as well as City Council members from the cities of Tijuana, San Diego, Imperial Beach and Coronado and representatives from local businesses and entities like Sempra Energy and San Diego State University.

During the three-day trip, the group discussed transborder pollution in the Tijuana River Valley, homelessness and support for military veterans with federal cabinet officials, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and members of San Diego’s Congressional delegation.

“Our delegation is working to rally federal support for the projects and policies that directly affect business and the people living and working in the Cali-Baja region,” chamber President and CEO Jerry Sanders said. “With such a large, diverse group we’re not just telling our nation’s leaders that these issues are important to our region, we’re showing them who it matters to and why.”

The delegation is the largest to take part in the chamber’s annual trip to the nation’s capital. The group is expected to return to the region Sept. 25.