House fire displaces 6 people and 2 dogs

SAN DIEGO — Six people and two dogs were displaced this morning when a fire tore through a trailer and damaged part of a Mountain View house, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze was reported around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of South Pardee Street, west of South 36th Street and north of Franklin Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews responded to the scene and found the single-story home ablaze along with a detached shed on the property, fire officials said.

Firefighters doused the flames and had the blaze knocked down within 25 minutes.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced people arrange for temporary lodging for them and the two dogs.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.