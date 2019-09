NEW YORK — Actor Sid Haig, known for his role as Captain Spaulding in the “House of 1000 Corpses,” has died, the Associated Press reports.

Haig died Saturday after a fall in his home, his representative Kathleen Schultz told the AP. He was 80.

“Horray for Captain Spaulding. Gone but not forgotten,” director Rob Zombie wrote in an Instagram post Monday.