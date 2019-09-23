DUI suspect accused of running red light, killing driver faces judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A woman accused of running a red light at a Chollas View intersection while high on drugs, slamming into another car and killing its driver, was charged Monday with gross vehicular manslaughter.

Jaqueline Castillo, 36, is charged in the March 18 death of Brenda Lee, 62.

Castillo allegedly ran a red light around 2:30 p.m. that day at the intersection of 47th Street and Hilltop Drive and T-boned Lee's vehicle.

At her arraignment, prosecutors alleged that Castillo claimed she was being chased by someone prior to the crash. Methamphetamine and other narcotics were later found in her system, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Castillo was convicted in May in an unrelated child abuse case and sentenced to prison. In addition to the manslaughter charge, she faces sentence- enhancing allegations of having serious felony prison priors and strike priors.

Bail was set at $200,000 in the crash case, though her prison term means she will essentially be held without bail. She's next due in court Oct. 2 for a readiness conference.