Chef Aaron Recipes from Coasterra

Charred Orange and Habanero Aioli (Vegan)
1 kilo Cashews (soaked)
285g burnt orange puree
165g red wine vinegar
25g white vinegar
30g salt
1 habanero
3 cup canola oil
1 cup fresh water
4 limes (juiced)
Soak cashews overnight, drain the water then weigh 1 kilo. Make the recipe in 2 batches in the vitamix. Blend until very smooth.
Burnt Orange and Habanero Puree
8 oranges
12 habaneros
4 red onion
2T Maggi
1 cup canola oil
Burn the oranges, habaneros, and onions on the grill until cooked through. Add everything to the vitamix blender and puree until smooth.
Habanero Pickled Onion
50# Yellow Onions, Julienned
2 Gallons Rice Wine Vinegar
2 Gallons White Wine Vinegar
6 Cups Kosher Salt
6 Cups White Sugar
Sachet:
50g Oregano
16g Thyme
40 each Habaneros Sliced in Half
Place vinegar, Sugar and Salt in a pot and bring to a boil.
Pour hot pickling liquid over the onions and sachet