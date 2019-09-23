Chef Aaron Recipes from Coasterra

Charred Orange and Habanero Aioli (Vegan)

1 kilo Cashews (soaked)

285g burnt orange puree

165g red wine vinegar

25g white vinegar

30g salt

1 habanero

3 cup canola oil

1 cup fresh water

4 limes (juiced)

 

Soak cashews overnight, drain the water then weigh 1 kilo. Make the recipe in 2 batches in the vitamix. Blend until very smooth.

 

Burnt Orange and Habanero Puree

8 oranges

12 habaneros

4 red onion

2T Maggi

1 cup canola oil

 

Burn the oranges, habaneros, and onions on the grill until cooked through. Add everything to the vitamix blender and puree until smooth.

Habanero Pickled Onion

50# Yellow Onions, Julienned

2 Gallons Rice Wine Vinegar

2 Gallons White Wine Vinegar

6 Cups Kosher Salt

6 Cups White Sugar

Sachet:

50g Oregano

16g Thyme

40 each Habaneros Sliced in Half

 

Place vinegar, Sugar and Salt in a pot and bring to a boil.

Pour hot pickling liquid over the onions and sachet

