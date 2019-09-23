Blood Bank seeking donations during Blood Cancer Awareness Month

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Blood Bank urged residents Monday to donate blood before the end of September in honor of Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

Blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma are most common in people under 20 years old and patients often need multiple transfusions, according to the blood bank. Someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with a type of blood cancer roughly every three minutes.

“We’re asking our community to keep our blood supply at a safe level for local patients affected by blood cancers,” blood bank CEO David Wellis said. “We are grateful for the San Diego community coming together to make sure blood is there when it is needed.”

Eligible donors must be age 17 or older, at least 114 pounds and in general good health. The blood bank advises that donors eat a hardy meal and stay hydrated before donating. Prospective donors are also required to show a photo ID.

Residents are advised to schedule an appointment to donate blood, but it is not required. Prospective donors can schedule an appointment and find donation center locations at www.sandiegobloodbank.org/donate or by calling 800- 469-7322.