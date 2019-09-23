6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Puerto Rico coast

ISABELA, Puerto Rico — A 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico Monday night, striking off the coast of the island in the Atlantic Ocean.

The quake hit about 49 miles north-northwest of Isabela, Puerto Rico, around 11:23 p.m. ET, according to the United States Geological Survey.

No significant damage from the earthquake has been reported yet.

The National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a tweet that there is no threat of tsunami from the quake.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

