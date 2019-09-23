3 lanes of I-405 closed near LAX after jet fuel tanker catches fire

LOS ANGELES — A fire erupted on a jet fuel tanker on the 405 Freeway near Los Angeles International Airport, prompting the closure of three northbound lanes in Inglewood Monday afternoon, KTLA reported.

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. south of La Cienega Boulevard, accordign to the California Highway Patrol. The flames erupted at the rear of the tanker near the brake area, and was quickly extinguished, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Video from the scene showed thick gray smoke billowing from a white tanker stopped on the highway as cars drove past.

Flames could be seen at the back of the truck.

SIGALERT UPDATE IN LENNOX. NB I-405, SOUTH OF LA CIENEGA BLVD., #2, #3, #4 LANES BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A VEHICLE FIRE. — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) September 23, 2019

CHP issued a SigAlert for all northbound lanes of the freeway near La Cienega Boulevard at about 1:25 p.m., and later reopened one lane. Three lanes were expected to stay closed for an unknown duration, the agency said.

Responding officers found a person outside the truck with a fire extinguisher, according to CHP incident reports.

No injuries have been reported. No further details were immediately available.