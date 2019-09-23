3 injured in Mission Valley freeway crash

SAN DIEGO — Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday evening on Interstate 805 in the Mission Valley area of San Diego.

The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. just south of Interstate 8, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three patients were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The Nos. 1 and 2 lanes of southbound Interstate 805 were blocked at Interstate 8 until further notice.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the CHP.

