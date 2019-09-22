Winners at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Cast and crew of 'Game of Thrones' accept the Outstanding Drama Series award onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

The 71st Emmy Awards were held Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Here’s a look at this year’s winners:

Outstanding Drama Series

“Game of Thrones”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Fleabag”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Chernobyl”

Outstanding Television Movie

“Bandersnatch: Black Mirror”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

“Fleabag,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

“Succession,” Jesse Armstrong

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

“Chernobyl,” Craig Mazin

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Hannah Gadsby, “Nanette”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

“Fleabag,” Harry Bradbeer

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

“Ozark,” Jason Bateman

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

“Chernobyl,” Johan Renck

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

“Saturday Night Live,” Don Roy King

