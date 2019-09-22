Winners at the 2019 Emmy Awards
The 71st Emmy Awards were held Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Here’s a look at this year’s winners:
Outstanding Drama Series
“Game of Thrones”
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Fleabag”
Outstanding Limited Series
“Chernobyl”
Outstanding Television Movie
“Bandersnatch: Black Mirror”
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
“Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
“Fleabag,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
“Succession,” Jesse Armstrong
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
“Chernobyl,” Craig Mazin
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Hannah Gadsby, “Nanette”
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
“Fleabag,” Harry Bradbeer
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
“Ozark,” Jason Bateman
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
“Chernobyl,” Johan Renck
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
“Saturday Night Live,” Don Roy King