Romeo Santos becomes first Latin artist to headline MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Romeo Santos made history Saturday night, becoming the first Latin artist to headline New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

The King of Bachata performed a sold-out show for a crowd of more than 80,000, his representatives said, singing for more than four hours at “Utopia the Concert.”

Santos also announced that MetLife Stadium said his show was the single highest-grossing concert in the stadium’s history, a record previously held by U2.

The Bronx-born artist’s show celebrated his latest album, “Utopia,” which was released in April. The album pays homage to the classic bachata artists that inspired Santos when he began his career in the 1990s. At the concert, Santos shared the spotlight with some of those artists, many of whom feature on “Utopia.” He brought out bachateros such as Raulín Rodríguez, Elvis Martínez and Luis Vargas, as well as stars such as Ozuna, Wisin y Yandel and Cardi B, who helped close out the show.

A highlight of the night was Santos’ onstage reunion with his former bandmates in Aventura, the New York bachata band that broke up in 2011. After the group dissolved, Santos went on to pursue a solo career.

Santos said he was humbled by the number of fans who came out. “I don’t have words to express how I feel tonight,” he told the crowd.

The historic night wasn’t a first for Santos. In 2014, he became the first Latin solo artist to headline a concert at New York’s Yankee Stadium.