SAN DIEGO — A man was robbed after being threatened by a homeless man wielding a knife in Balboa Park Sunday morning, authorities said.

San Diego police said the victim was approached near 6th Avenue and Laurel Street. The victim told police the suspect threatened him with a knife and robbed him of $48.

Police found the suspect, who had several knives in his possession, near Redwood Circle.

The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital for undisclosed reasons.