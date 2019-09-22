× Lane closures begin for freeway improvements

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The San Diego Association of Governments and Caltrans will begin five nights of overnight lane closures Sunday along southbound Interstate 805 to make safety improvements along the freeway.

Crews planned to close the outer lane on southbound I-805 between Sweetwater and Bonita roads and the Sweetwater Road on-ramp on southbound I-805 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Motorists attempting to get on southbound I-805 from E. 30th Street or Sweetwater Road will be re-routed onto northbound I-805 to East Plaza Blvd.

In addition to the safety improvements, work crews will continue pile- driving work to support the future Sweetwater River Bridge. Installation of the steel pipes is scheduled to continue through early next month. Residents who live near the freeway are advised to expect various construction noises and the use of heavy machinery during the work period.

The work is part of the $42 million I-805 South Corridor Enhancement Project series, which is intended to improve freeway traffic flows between East Naples Street in Chula Vista and Route 54. In addition to constructing the bridge, work crews plan to eventually finish the installation of sound wall segments along I-805 to reduce noise pollution affecting residents living near the freeway.

SANDAG expects to projects to be complete by 2022.