Firefighters douse small Bonsall brush fire

Posted 8:25 PM, September 22, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled a small brush fire in the Bonsall area Sunday night.

The fire was reported around 8 p.m. near the 6300 block of West Lilac Road.

As of 8 p.m., North County Fire officials said the fire had burned 1/4 acre with no structures immediately threatened.

Less than 20 minutes later, officials said crews had stopped the fire’s forward progress.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 33.296738 by -117.198244.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.