Firefighters douse small Bonsall brush fire

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled a small brush fire in the Bonsall area Sunday night.

The fire was reported around 8 p.m. near the 6300 block of West Lilac Road.

As of 8 p.m., North County Fire officials said the fire had burned 1/4 acre with no structures immediately threatened.

@NorthCountyFire and neighboring agencies are on scene of a vegetation fire in the area of the 6000 block of West Lilac Road. The fire is 1/4 acre in size and no structures are currently threatened. #LilacIC — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) September 23, 2019

Less than 20 minutes later, officials said crews had stopped the fire’s forward progress.

#LilacFire [final] The forward rate of spread has been stopped. Crews will remain at scene to mop up and contain the fire. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 23, 2019