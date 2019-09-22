Fire in Mount Laguna quickly extinguished

Posted 5:06 PM, September 22, 2019, by

MOUNT LAGUNA — A small brush fire was knocked down quickly Sunday by firefighters from the Cleveland National Forest Fire Department, officials said.

The half-acre fire near Los Huecos Road in Mount Laguna was reported at 2:51 p.m. and knocked down by 3:45 p.m, a spokeswoman from the Cleveland National Forest Fire Department said.

Units from Cal Fire San Diego assisted in battling the blaze.

Firefighters were still mopping up the fire at 4 p.m.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.