Fire in Mount Laguna quickly extinguished

MOUNT LAGUNA — A small brush fire was knocked down quickly Sunday by firefighters from the Cleveland National Forest Fire Department, officials said.

The half-acre fire near Los Huecos Road in Mount Laguna was reported at 2:51 p.m. and knocked down by 3:45 p.m, a spokeswoman from the Cleveland National Forest Fire Department said.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is assisting @ClevelandNF with a vegetation fire on Mount Laguna near Los Huecos Rd. pic.twitter.com/bP9qglvOA1 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 22, 2019

Units from Cal Fire San Diego assisted in battling the blaze.

Firefighters were still mopping up the fire at 4 p.m.