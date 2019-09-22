× DUI driver crashes into sign

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A driver under the influence of alcohol crashed into a sign, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

It happened around 5:34 a.m. Sunday on Birch Road and La Media Road in Chula Vista. A man driving a white BMW was speeding and crashed into a ‘Willage of Montecito’ sign, according to police.

There was a passenger in the car at the time. Both people were not injured.

The driver was given a field sobriety test and failed. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.