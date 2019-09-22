DUI driver crashes into sign

Posted 12:10 PM, September 22, 2019, by

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A driver under the influence of alcohol crashed into a sign, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

It happened around 5:34 a.m. Sunday on Birch Road and La Media Road in Chula Vista. A man driving a white BMW was speeding and crashed into a ‘Willage of Montecito’ sign, according to police.

There was a passenger in the car at the time. Both people were not injured.

The driver was given a field sobriety test and failed. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.