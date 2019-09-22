× Driver flees after pickup crashes into tree

SAN DIEGO — A hit-and-run driver crashed into a tree near the Otay Mesa West area early Sunday morning before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a Ford F-150 slammed into a tree at Dennery Road and Ocean View Hills Parkway. The impact caused the tree to fall and smashed the front of the pickup truck.

Police said the driver fled the scene, leaving the tree and the truck blocking traffic.

Police said the truck had not been reported stolen and said they were trying to locate the driver.