Baby abducted by mother returns home safely

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 10-month-old girl abducted from her grandparents’ home was safely returned Sunday and her mother taken into custody, police said.

Arlene Rodriguez allegedly entered her parents’ home at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, where her biological daughter lives, according to Lt. Rusty Rea of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Rodriguez picked up her daughter, walked out of the home and got into a silver BMW with the child, Rea said. Rodriguez Officials said she does not have custody or visitation rights to her daughter.

Rodriguez allegedly was seen driving away while holding the child in her arms and lap.

Police reported Sunday morning that the child was located and safely returned to her grandparents. The circumstances of how police were able to recover the girl and arrest the mother were not released.

Rodriguez was booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee at 5:40 a.m. Sunday and charged on suspicion of cruelty to a child. burglary and child stealing, all felonies, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department jail records. She is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.