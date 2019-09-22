× Attempted armed robbery suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO — Officers arrested a 38-year-old man who they said tried to rob a liquor store in the Clairemont Mesa East community of San Diego at gunpoint, a police officer said Sunday.

The suspect walked into Par Liquor, 5199 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., a little before 9:45 p.m Saturday, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money, according to San Diego police officer Robert Heims.

The gunman was unable to get any cash and left the store, Heims said.

“Police officers arrived a short time later,” he said. “Officers searched the area and found the suspect hiding behind a trash can nearby. He was positively identified as the suspect who tried to rob the liquor store. The gun was recovered.”

The suspect was identified as Travis Oakley, he said. Police did not release Oakley’s place of residence.

San Diego police asked anyone with any information regarding the attempted robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.