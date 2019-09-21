Suspected burglar on the loose in Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. — Coronado police are looking for a suspected burglar Saturday.

A resident near the 400 block of Adella Lane reported seeing the burglar changing clothes he allegedly stole from a nearby home, police said.

“We are still searching the area, looking for a suspect wanted for several property crimes,” a Coronado Police Department advisory statement said.

He is described as a white male adult with a shaved head, last seen wearing jeans and a gray-and-black collared shirt.

Residents are asked to call 911 if they see the suspect.