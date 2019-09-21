Suspected burglar on the loose in Coronado

Posted 12:01 PM, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:07PM, September 21, 2019

CORONADO, Calif. — Coronado police are looking for a suspected burglar Saturday.

A resident near the 400 block of Adella Lane reported seeing the burglar changing clothes he allegedly stole from a nearby home, police said.

“We are still searching the area, looking for a suspect wanted for several property crimes,” a Coronado Police Department advisory statement said.

He is described as a white male adult with a shaved head, last seen wearing jeans and a gray-and-black collared shirt.

Residents are asked to call 911 if they see the suspect.

Google Map for coordinates 32.689903 by -117.172389.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.