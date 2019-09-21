× Police ID robbery suspects arrested after SWAT standoff

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police named seven robbery suspects who were arrested Friday evening after an hours-long SWAT standoff ended peacefully in City Heights.

A SWAT team assembled outside an apartment building along the 3600 block of University Avenue around 11 a.m. Friday. Police said they believed at the time the standoff began that several robbery suspects were inside the apartment building.

Five people were arrested after exiting the building, but others remained holed up inside and refused to surrender to authorities. Police said the suspects eventually forced entry into a neighbor’s apartment while evading officers, imprisoning a woman and a 2-year-old child in the process.

About seven hours passed before the standoff came to a peaceful conclusion. On Saturday, police said they arrested Christopher Butler, Thunderhawk Foster, Byron Hanes, Daiquiri Nelson, Jaelin Davis, Jeremiah Henry and Alexander Horton Friday evening during the standoff. All seven suspects are under the age of 25.

Police said Butler, Foster, Davis, Henry and Horton were arrested for multiple counts of robbery, as well as for false imprisonment and resisting arrest. Davis was also charged for possessing a firearm as a felon, and Haynes and Nelson were charged with resisting arrest and false imprisonment.

San Diego police said they had also previously arrested three others in connection with the robberies: 19-year-old Sebastian Baez, 20-year-old Ebon Johnson and one underage girl.

The suspects were linked to 22 robberies that occurred throughout San Diego between August 23 and September 19, including an armed robbery earlier this week near San Diego State University.

Authorities said they also performed a sweep of the apartment building following Friday’s SWAT standoff, during which they collected several pieces of evidence, including one handgun believed to have been used in two of the robberies.