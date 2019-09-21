North Park street named for LGBTQ trailblazer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A street in North Park was renamed "Jeri Dilno Way" Saturday in honor of local LGBTQ activist Jeri Dilno.

Several local leaders attended the street re-naming ceremony at the corner of Howard Avenue and Texas Street alongside Dilno, who was also celebrating her 83rd birthday.

“I’m not the only one that’s done work in the community,” Dilno said. “I hope that people will realize that we do have a long history -- not just in San Diego, but in the country."

Dilno was one of the founding organizers of the first San Diego Pride Parade and was also the executive director of the San Diego LGBT Community Center from 1975 to 1977.