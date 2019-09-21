Missing Camp Pendleton Marine found in Texas

SAN DIEGO — The Camp Pendleton Marine who was reported missing by his family was taken into custody Saturday night at a rest stop in Navarro County, Texas, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

#BREAKING Camp Pendleton Marine missing since Monday is in NCIS custody tonight. pic.twitter.com/VYeirKUidU — Andrew Dyer 🛴 (@SDUTdyer) September 22, 2019

Before his disappearance, Lance Cpl. Job Covey Wallace with the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, 1st Marine Division was last seen leaving a friend’s home in Surprise, Arizona, on Sept. 16, according to Facebook posts and a missing person’s flyer shared by his family on social media. The 20-year-old Wallace was on his way back to Camp Pendleton after a 3-day leave.

According to his family, Wallace became impossible to contact after stopping to see the friend in Arizona, but his vehicle was spotted on surveillance video the next morning near Fort Hancock, Texas. The family isn’t sure if it was Wallace actually driving the truck.

The Wallace family said on Facebook that the Marine Corps and FBI were aware of his disappearance, though the FBI did not believe it was a criminal case.

