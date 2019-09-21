× Man robs convenience store with gun while wearing clown mask

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police are looking for a man who robbed an AM/PM early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:05 a.m. on Main Street and Third Avenue. A man in a clown mask came into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money, beer, and cigarettes, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The suspect then took off in an unknown direction.

The clerk working at the time complained of chest pain and medics were called to the scene. Police could not confirm the status of the clerk.

If you know anything, call the Chula Vista Police Department.