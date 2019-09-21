‘Freak accident’: Falling tree branch injures man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man was seriously injured in what authorities said was a freak accident Saturday afternoon after a tree branch fell on him in the Bay Ho neighborhood.

The victim was on an embankment east of Interstate 5 at the time of the accident. He had recently dropped his motorcycle off at Harley Davidson of San Diego along Morena Boulevard near Jutland Drive and said he was planning to walk to his home in La Jolla.

As he was traveling down the embankment, a eucalyptus tree branch snapped and fell on top of him. The victim called 911 and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews spent about 15 minutes moving the branch.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Details regarding the extent of his injuries were not immediately available.