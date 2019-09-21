× Drunk driver hits deputy patrol car

POWAY, Calif. — A deputy was hit while in his patrol car on the side of the road Saturday.

It happened around 1:43 a.m. on Poway Road and Iola Way. A deputy had pulled over a driver for a traffic violation in that location, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A man that was driving by struck the patrol car with the deputy inside, then hit the car that the deputy had pulled over, investigators said.

The man immediately pulled over and admitted to drinking earlier. He was arrested for DUI.

The deputy suffered minor injuries. The person in the other car that was hit was not injured.