Baby abducted from grandparents’ house by mother

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 10-month-old child was abducted in Chula Vista Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Chula Vista police said Arlene Rodriguez went into her parents’ house around 3:45 p.m., picked up her 10-month-old daughter and drove away.

Police said Rodriguez has neither custody nor visitation rights to her daughter.

Rodriguez was last seen driving away with the baby in her lap. The car she was driving was a silver BMW with the California license plate 5JQL623.

Police said family members were not sure where Rodriguez lives but thought she may have a residence in Mexico.