Suspected Poway synagogue shooter headed to trial

BREAKING: Suspected Poway synagogue shooter John Earnest will stand trial on charges including murder and attempted murder after a judge determined at Friday’s preliminary hearing that there was enough evidence for a trial. His arraignment is set for Oct. 3.

Previous story:

SAN DIEGO — For the second day, the 20-year-old San Diego man police say admitted to the deadly mass shooting at a Poway synagogue will sit in court as witnesses speak about the attack.

John Earnest faces murder and attempted murder charges for the April 27 shooting rampage at Chabad of Poway. He’s also charged with arson for the March 24 blaze at the Dar-ul-Arqam Mosque, also known as the Islamic Center of Escondido.

Prosecutors say Earnest admitted to both the shooting and the mosque fire in an online open letter in which he espouses anti-Semitic sentiments and a need to protect the “European race.”

After hearing the evidence in this week’s preliminary hearing, Presiding Judge Peter C. Deddeh will rule whether Earnest will stand trial on the charges, including a special circumstance hate crime allegation that could lead to the death penalty. The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office has not yet decided whether to pursue capital punishment.

In addition to the state case, Earnest also faces more than 100 federal counts related to hate crimes, and could also face the death penalty in the federal case.