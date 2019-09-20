× Tuberculosis case reported at Morse High School

SAN DIEGO — Students and staff at Morse High School may have been exposed to a case of tuberculosis, county health officials said Friday.

Officials with the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency and San Diego Unified School District are notifying people who were potentially exposed. The potential exposure period was from June 17 to July 26 during summer school and from Aug. 26 to Sept. 10.

Students who have been identified as potentially exposed can be tested on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the campus located at 6905 Skyline Drive. Staff can be tested by the San Diego Unified School District.

Tuberculosis symptoms include coughing, fever, sudden weight loss and problems regulating body temperature. Anyone seeking additional information is advised to contact Morse High School at 619-262-0763 or the County TB Control Program at 619-692-8621.