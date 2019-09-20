SWAT standoff underway in City Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- At least one wanted person holed up in a City Heights apartment building Friday when officers tried to take a group of robbery suspects into custody there, prompting a several-hour police standoff that has led to road closures in the neighborhood.

Officers arrived at the residential complex in the 3600 block of University Avenue to arrest the suspects about 11 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The personnel detained several people, but at least one suspect refused to surrender, Sgt. Michael Stirk said.

A SWAT team was called in to take up positions around the building.

Pending resolution of the incident, police advised the public to avoid University Avenue between 36th and 38th streets and Cherokee Avenue from Polk Avenue to Wightman Street.

The stalemate was ongoing as of 1:55 p.m., Stirk said.

