Police shut down illegal South Bay pot dispensary

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities Friday raided and shut down an illegal South Bay marijuana dispensary, seizing its stock and arresting its staff.

The enforcement operation began about 9 a.m. at Chula’s Fuego Meds in the 700 block of Third Avenue in Chula Vista, police said.

The illicit store — no dispensaries have been legally permitted in Chula Vista — generated “a number of complaints from members in the community,” Lt. Dan Peak said.

“Upon entering the dispensary, officers found barricaded potential exit points and found the primary front door to the business secured with a magnetic locking system,” Peak said.

After serving a search warrant, police arrested four employees and seized $50,000 in cash and merchandise, along with two loaded handguns.

“Officers found multiple racks of cannabis-infused products that mimicked youth-oriented products and appeared to be designed for the youth market, such as … gummy worms, marshmallow treats and candies,” the lieutenant said.

The Chula Vista Police Department and City Attorney’s Office have closed 13 marijuana dispensaries this year and will “continue to focus criminal-enforcement efforts on other documented locations that have been identified in the community as selling marijuana illegally,” according to Peak.