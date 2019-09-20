Police arrest woman for gym locker theft series

VISTA, Calif. — A Carlsbad woman was behind bars Friday on suspicion of looting lockers at various San Diego-area fitness centers, making off with wallets, car keys, credit cards and other property as the victims were busy with their workout routines.

Mayra Alejandra Vasquez, 32, is suspected of carrying out the crimes since late last year, Carlsbad police Lt. Kevin Lehan said.

Following the thefts, Vasquez allegedly went on to steal some of the victims’ identities as well.

“The series began in December of 2018, and investigators have reason to believe there are well over 20 (Carlsbad) cases … and, at this time, at least 30 countywide cases,” the lieutenant said.

Authorities also suspect that there may be others who have been victimized by Vazquez but have not come forward.

“Investigators are asking victims who have had property stolen from a fitness-center locker room to contact their local police department to report the crime and have it potentially added to this series,” Lehan said. “Once victims have filed a report with their respective agencies, we are requesting that they … provide the Carlsbad Police Department with the agency name and agency case number so that all cases can be consolidated.”

Vasquez, who was arrested Thursday, was booked into county jail in Vista on 14 counts of burglary, identity theft and fraudulent use of credit cards. She was being held on $500,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.