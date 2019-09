OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside police have asked for the public’s help to locate an at-risk 11-year-old girl who was reported as missing.

Ashleigh Wilks Carter was last seen at 7:15 a.m. Friday at Jefferson Middle School.

Ashleigh is described as black, 5’9″ and 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone who has information that could help find Ashleigh is asked to call 911 or Oceanside police at 760-435-4900.