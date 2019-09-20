Man robs Mission Valley bank

SAN DIEGO — Police Friday afternoon arrested a 30-year-old man accused of robbing a bank in Mission Valley.

The robbery happened around 3:15 p.m. at a Wells Fargo branch in the 1300 block of Fashion Valley Road, according to San Diego police. The man walked up to a teller, demanded money and got away with an unknown amount before heading northbound.

When officers arrived at the scene, a witness pointed them to the suspect, who ran to 6855 Friars Road. Officers arrested the suspect, later identified as Timothy Huss, on suspicion of robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.