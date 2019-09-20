Man charged with murder for Chollas Creek shooting

SAN DIEGO — A murder charge was filed Friday against a 20-year-old man who allegedly gunned down another man in broad daylight in a neighborhood near the Colina Park Golf Course, then fled to Mexico.

Freddy Rivera Corbi was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of the Aug. 2 slaying and booked into the San Diego Central Jail. He faces 50 years to life in state prison if convicted of murder and a firearm allegation, according to Deputy District Attorney Michael Reilly.

Police say Corbi and the 26-year-old victim, Lazaro Orozco, got into an altercation around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of 52nd Street and University Avenue. Orozco walked away but was followed by Corbi and shot near the 4000 block of 52nd Street, according to the prosecutor.

Orozco died of his injuries at a hospital, according to San Diego police.

Reilly said the confrontation was captured on surveillance footage. Some of the surveillance images were disseminated to the public, showing the suspect in plaid shorts, a blue jacket and what appeared to be a cast or bandage on his left arm.

Corbi allegedly discarded the murder weapon and his clothing during his escape. Reilly said he fled to Mexico, but law enforcement monitored his social media accounts, where he allegedly made unspecified “derogatory and bragging-type statements.”

Corbi’s relationship, if any, to the victim was not disclosed, nor were details of his arrest.

Corbi pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in custody in lieu of $4 million bail pending a Sept. 26 status hearing.