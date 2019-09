× Fire hydrant hit causes geyser eruption

SAN DIEGO — A geyser erupted in Mission Valley Friday after a truck hit a fire hydrant.

The crash occurred at 3:11 a.m. at 7510 Hazard Center Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD and San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and cleared the area ”relatively quickly,” according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue dispatcher.

No injuries were reported.