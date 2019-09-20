× Encinitas outlaws gas-powered leafblowers

ENICINITAS, Calif. — A recently approved ordinance will become law in Encinitas Friday, mandating the kinds of leaf blowers that can be used within the city.

The ordinance, approved by the Encinitas City Council Aug. 21, will be phased in over four months to eliminate the use of gas-powered leaf blowers by January 2020 and partially subsidizes residents and business owners who need to buy an electric or battery-powered replacement.

The ordinance also restricts leaf blower operation to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. City officials expect the ordinance to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 128 metric tons by the end of next year.

“Eliminating the use of gas-powered leaf blowers reduces the emissions that pollute our environment and the level of noise that degrades Encinitas resident’s quality of life,” Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear said. “This change is another step toward meeting the city’s ambitious Climate Action Plan goals.”

Residents can find a copy of the ordinance here.