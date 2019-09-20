Car hits 77-year-old pedestrian

SAN DIEGO — A 77-year-old pedestrian was severely injured Friday when a car struck her on a Fox Canyon-area thoroughfare, authorities said.

The westbound 2015 Lexus hit the woman about 7:30 a.m. as she was walking south across the 4800 block of University Avenue, according to San Diego police.

Medics took her to a hospital for treatment of a brain bleed and a dislocated pelvis, Officer Tony Martinez said.

“The injuries are life-threatening,” he said.

It was unclear who was deemed at fault for the incident.

Google Map for coordinates 32.749536 by -117.091219.

