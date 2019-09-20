Camp Pendleton Marine goes missing on return from leave

SAN DIEGO — The family of a Camp Pendleton Marine is asking for help finding their son after he went missing, likely somewhere in the southwest.

Lance Cpl. Job Covey Wallace was last seen Sept. 16, leaving a friend’s home in Surprise, Arizona, according to Facebook posts and a missing person’s flyer shared by his family on social media. Wallace was on his way back to Camp Pendleton after a 3-day leave.

According to his family, he became impossible to contact after stopping to see the friend in Arizona, but his vehicle was spotted on surveillance video the next morning near Fort Hancock, Texas. The family isn’t sure if it was Wallace actually driving the truck.

“Job Wallace, my heart knows you are alive. I don’t know if you’re with a group, kidnapped, or if you ran away,” the Marine’s mother wrote on Facebook Thursday. “I REFUSE to believe anything but that you’re alive. If you read this somehow or someway please know that we will never stop searching. The military has assured me they want to find you safe and no harm will come to you.”

Wallace’s mother Stacy said Job loves the Marines and passed several college scholarship opportunities “because he felt it was his duty to serve his country.”

Wallace’s truck is a silver, 4-door 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac pickup with Arizona license plate CRF 9682. He is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue and gray Colorado t-shirt with a small emblem on the left breast, brown leather slip-on shoes and glasses.

The Wallace family said on Facebook that the Marine Corps and FBI were aware of his disappearance, though the FBI did not believe it was a criminal case, and because Wallace is an adult, they will not be involved in the investigation.

The Surprise Police Department is investigating, and anyone with information was asked to call Detective Keri Hernandez at 623-222-4000.