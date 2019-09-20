× Body found by freeway near downtown

SAN DIEGO — Authorities discovered a body by the freeway early Friday and shut down a Interstate 5 off-ramp in the Mission Hills area near downtown.

California Highway Patrol closed the northbound I-5 off-ramp at Washington Street near India Street after the body was found around 3 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the person died and ended up near the side of the road, CHP said. Detectives were investigating.

The ramp re-opened shortly after 5 a.m.