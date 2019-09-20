2 adults busted buying alcohol for decoy minors

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Two adults were arrested for purchasing alcohol for a minor and a clerk at a convenience store was cited for selling alcohol to a minor during a minor decoy and “shoulder tap” operation in San Marcos, authorities said Friday morning.

Deputies used three minor decoys Thursday to test 13 businesses, attempting to purchase alcohol. One location sold alcohol to the decoy and was cited for the offense, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Creighton of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A teenager who was placed by deputies in front of two liquor stores asked adults to purchase alcohol. A total of four adults were contacted and two purchased alcohol for the minor, Creighton said.

The adults were arrested for furnishing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor. One of the adults arrested was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance and the suspect’s companion was also arrested for being in possession of narcotics, Creighton said.

Operations such as minor decoy and shoulder tap help reduce alcohol abuse and youth access to alcohol and operations like these will continue through June, Creighton said.