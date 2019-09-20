Police: Man killed by security guard at illegal, 24-hour pot shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- A man was killed in a shooting at a 24-hour marijuana dispensary in East County late Thursday night, authorities confirmed.

The shooting happened around midnight at the pot shop on West Douglas Avenue, just south of Main Street in El Cajon. Police rushed to the area after getting calls about gunshots at the store, and officers found a man lying on the floor.

#UPDATE: pot shop operating illegally. Suspect described at 6’0” tall, medium build, wearing black shirt with ‘security’ printed on back. Witnesses say fight broke out between victim & suspect before deadly shooting. https://t.co/w5OlMxqwWf — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) September 20, 2019

The man had gotten into some kind of argument with a security guard in the shop, El Cajon Police Department said. That's when the guard "suddenly produced a handgun and shot the victim at least one time." He then took off on a blue motorcycle and had not been found as of Friday morning.

The shooter was described as a light-skinned Hispanic man in his 30s, standing about six feet tall with a medium build. The gunman was wearing tan pants and a black shirt with the word "Security" printed on the back, according to EPD.

The store, Douglas Greens, is open 24 hours. Police said the shop was not operating legally by city code.

Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting and a medical examiner was called to the shop. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators weren't immediately sure whether he was a customer at the shop, and it wasn't clear if the security guard was officially an employee of the shop.