USD receives $2.3M for real estate program

SAN DIEGO — The Burnham-Moores Center for Real Estate at the University of San Diego School of Business announced Thursday that it received a $2.3 million gift from Burnham Foundation founder Malin Burnham and his wife Roberta.

According to USD, the gift will help fund scholarships for real estate students and faculty salaries.

The gift will go toward the center’s Campaign for 2020, which has a goal of raising $10 million to pay for things like scholarship endowment funds and new faculty members. The center has raised $3.4 million for the campaign, to date.

“Roberta and I have been so impressed with what the leadership of the Burnham-Moores Center has been able to accomplish over the years with the support of the University of San Diego School of Business,” Malin Burnham said. “The way the center engages with the San Diego real estate community, for the benefit of both the undergraduate and graduate students at the university, made it a very easy decision to make this gift.”

Burnham and JMI founder John Moores have been associated with the center since 2004, when they and senior management and brokers at Burnham Real Estate Services donated $5 million to support the School of Business’ real estate program. The school named the center after the two men in honor of the gift.

“Malin’s generosity and support of San Diego institutions are legendary and we are very grateful for this latest gift to help take the Burnham-Moores Center for Real Estate to a new level of excellence,” USD President James Harris III said.