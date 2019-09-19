Uber officially pulls scooters, bikes from San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- As of Thursday, Uber's dockless devices, which include “jump” bikes and scooters, have disappeared altogether from San Diego.

The company said San Diego’s new regulations were too strict and didn’t allow for their operations to be sustainable.

Some locals have appreciated the city’s initiative.

"I think it’s helped with congestion in certain areas especially downtown and out here along the boardwalk. You don’t see them everywhere. You see them in one central location because of the corrals," said Michael Eroles.

In addition to mandating the bikes and scooters now be stores in a more organized fashion, the new rules mean slower speeds in busy areas like the boardwalk and Embarcadero.

With Uber leaving the city, it still leaves six other dockless device companies in operation.

"I wasn’t currently aware of that many brands," said Travis Dutton.

Many people still feel like the dockless devices are a convenient and fun option.

"I think this opens up a new way for people to really see the sights and sounds of the city so I think it’s huge to have this," said Riaz Rayek.

However others have seen the congestion this volume of companies can bring and think the city could do with even less.

"Slimming down the brands would be very helpful," said Eroles.

Last month the city announced it’s plans to revoke Lime’s permit. For now you can still spot Lime scooters throughout town, since a formal hearing has yet to be scheduled.