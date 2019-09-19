× Police arrest mother of toddler found dead in family car

SAN DIEGO — Police on Thursday arrested the mother of an 18-month-old girl who was found dead in a car in the Tierrasanta neighborhood last month.

Officers arrested Pricilla Harris, 24, and booked her into county jail for child endangerment, inflicting great bodily injury on a child under five years and personal infliction likely to produce great bodily injury or death of a child, according to San Diego police.

On the afternoon of August 5, the mother called 911 and said she had just woken up and could not find her 2-year-old girl, police said. A short time later, the woman called back and said that she had found her daughter in the family car, but the little girl was unresponsive.

Paramedics rushed to the home near Leary and Orleck streets in Tierrasanta and tried to revive the toddler, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than 48 hours later, two people were found suffering from apparent drug overdoses at the home, police said. Medics took a man and woman to a hospital to be treated of suspected overdoses. The toddler’s mother was not one of the people involved, police said.

Harris is slated to be arraigned on Monday.