Person robbed at gunpoint near SDSU

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for three men who robbed a person at gunpoint Thursday afternoon near San Diego State University.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. in the north alley of 5700 Montezuma Road, according to university police. Three men went up to the victim, asked for cigarettes and showed a weapon before running off with the victim’s vape pen, cell phone and pocket-knife.

“No injuries were reported, and there is no immediate threat to the university,” the crime bulletin stated.

The three suspects were described as black men between 20 and 25 years old. One suspect was armed with a small handgun. He was described as 5’9″, 150 to 170 pounds with a gold grill and wearing a black beanie and a black sweatshirt. A second suspect was wearing all black with a black fanny pack. A third suspect was wearing a black shirt and multi-colored pants and had a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, referencing incident No. 19090034340.