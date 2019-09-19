MS-13 gang member arrested after entering US illegally

SAN DIEGO — A member of the Mara Salvatrucha 13 (MS-13) gang was arrested by Border Patrol agents Tuesday afternoon after entering the U.S. illegally, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border Patrol agents said they spotted two men traveling north of the U.S.-Mexico border in Tecate around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

When questioned about their citizenship, the men said they were both from Honduras. The Border Patrol agents at the scene confirmed neither person had paperwork granting their entry into the U.S.

Agents arrested the two and discovered one was a member of MS-13 who had previously been removed from the U.S.

The MS-13 gang member will face charges for re-entering the country illegally, the CBP said.